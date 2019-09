Second Act Is Proof That Acting Is J.Lo's Best Skill

When we think about the juggernauts in entertainment, Jennifer Lopez is often overlooked. The Puerto Rican with New York roots should not be slept on. She is an amazing business woman with a rumored net worth of around $380 million, with deals that included her stint as a judge on American Idol, production deals in film and television, and most recently, her Las Vegas residency. This doesn’t even begin to touch on her talent. Over the course of her nearly 30-year reign in entertainment, she has proven herself to be a capable singer, dancer, and actress: a trifecta that very few entertainers can actually achieve. All three of these skills are on display in J.Lo’s latest endeavor, Second Act (which she also produced). And while J.Lo can do it all, my personal opinion is that she truly excels at one: acting.