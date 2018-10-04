Trap Glazed: What It Means To Be Black In Comedy

The truth is that people who make jokes that are more universally relatable and tone down their Blackness are more likely to get opportunities like hosting Saturday Night Live! and leading roles in big blockbusters. The stars that we are most familiar with have chosen this route at some point in their careers. Black comedians, like Donald Glover and Jerrod Carmichael, have managed to completely avoid the urban comedy circuit. And some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed talent haven’t made it until they’ve crossed over. Jamie Foxx was a regular on In Living Color — a Black ’90s sketch comedy show on FOX that also launched the career of Jim Carrey — and Def Comedy Jam in the early ‘90s before he went on to become an Oscar winner. Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, and Wanda Sykes also followed similar trajectories from Black comedy experts to big-and-small screen superstars. Leslie Jones is dominating SNL but she got her start on BET’s ComicView, which showcased emerging Black comedians in the ‘90s as well. And I would be remiss not to mention that Eddie Murphy laid the groundwork for stand-up-to-film superstardom with a career that started in 1980. We’re witnessing the legacy that Hart is building in real time. And should the stars keep aligning for Haddish, she’s up next.