"I have talked to so many young actresses who had to take their clothes off at the last minute. I actually had that happen to me. I was 18 or 19. I was young. It was one of my first movies. I auditioned, everyone had to come in their bikini. I got the role. He [ S.O.B. director, Blake Edwards] goes 'Yeah, yeah, the bikini top, just lose it. It doesn’t work. Okay everybody, action!' I am like...'Take my bikini top off?' And he goes, 'Yeah, you got a problem with that?' That intimidation at that moment, having to make the decision right there on the spot. And I did it. And I come back and he plays [a song] on my tits. So we want to stop that from happening to young actresses."