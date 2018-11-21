Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Are Anxiety Products Making Us More Anxious?

Fidget spinners. Gravity blankets. Tinctures. Serums. What is up with the products that claim to cure our anxiety? Do they even work?

Fidget spinners. Gravity blankets. Tinctures. Serums. What is up with products that claim to cure our anxiety? Do they even work? I love my Gravity blanket- but is it just a placebo effect?
Anxiety is now the most common mental illness in the U.S. So it's no surprise that there's been a recent influx of products trying to chill us out. Rebecca Jennings, culture reporter at Vox, conducted a searching investigation into the origins and effects of these products, and I sat down with her to find out more.
What's Up With The Rise Of Anxiety Products?
written by Elisa Kreisinger
Released on November 21, 2018
