Fidget spinners. Gravity blankets. Tinctures. Serums. What is up with products that claim to cure our anxiety? Do they even work? I love my Gravity blanket- but is it just a placebo effect?
Anxiety is now the most common mental illness in the U.S. So it's no surprise that there's been a recent influx of products trying to chill us out. Rebecca Jennings, culture reporter at Vox, conducted a searching investigation into the origins and effects of these products, and I sat down with her to find out more.
