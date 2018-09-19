Why Most Obituaries Are Still Of White Men

Looking at the Obituary section of the New York Times since it's first publication in 1851, you might think that 75% of people who die each week are White men. The Times is finally addressing the issue of who gets remembered (and why) by writing the long overdue obituaries of noteworthy women like Ida B. Wells, Charlotte Brontë, and others who made important cultural and scientific advances throughout history. I sat down with Jessica Bennett, Gender Editor at the New York Times, to hear about the inspiration behind this project, and to unpack the importance of recognizing women's historical and contemporary achievements.