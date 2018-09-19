Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Why Most Obituaries Are Still Of White Men

Since 1851, obituaries in The New York Times have been dominated by white men. NYT's Jessica Bennett talks why we've left women out —and how to change that

See more about this Episode
Looking at the Obituary section of the New York Times since it's first publication in 1851, you might think that 75% of people who die each week are White men. The Times is finally addressing the issue of who gets remembered (and why) by writing the long overdue obituaries of noteworthy women like Ida B. Wells, Charlotte Brontë, and others who made important cultural and scientific advances throughout history. I sat down with Jessica Bennett, Gender Editor at the New York Times, to hear about the inspiration behind this project, and to unpack the importance of recognizing women's historical and contemporary achievements.
Obituaries Are Mostly Still Of White Men
written by Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely HeldNewsPoliticsStrong OpinionsUS News
Released on September 20, 2018
Season 2
Season 1
Why Is Marketing Female Pleasure Still Taboo?
How Millennials Are Affording Early Retirement
Are Anxiety Products Making Us More Anxious?
It's Time To Unpack White Fragility
The Gender Pain Gap Is Real And Hurting Women
What's The Deal With The Plastic Straw Wars?
Are We Working Ourselves To Death?
Debunking The Black Woman Gold Digger Myth
WTF Is Reddit & Why Should We Care?
What's The Deal With Women Being Angry?
What White Women Get Wrong About Feminism
Now Playing
Why Most Obituaries Are Still Of White Men
Gender Blindness At Work Is Not What You Think
Rent the Runway CEO Puts People First & She's Still Profitable
More Women Are Running For Office Than Ever — Here's One
Glenn Close Open Up About The Personal Compromise Of Being The "Wife"
After Years Of Being Blacklisted From Hollywood, Rosanna Arquette Is Back In A Female-Centric Comedy
Here's Why Women Are Told They Spend Too Much Money
Ghostwriting: The Invisible Career That Actually Pays Off
Are Men The Real Victims Of Gender Discrimination?
What's Up With The Rise Of Wives On TV?
Why Are Female Comedians Doing A Better Job Covering The News Than The Actual News?
Why Is Bitcoin So Bro-y?
Some Advice For The Next Generation Of Female Workers
This Is Why Tan France Refused To Shoot Queer Eye
Was Your Pop Culture Ruined By Predators?

Related Content

R29 Original Series