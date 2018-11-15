It's Time To Unpack White Fragility

See more about this Episode
White people can't all be racist... right?
After spending 20 years running diversity trainings for big companies, Dr. Robin DiAngelo has heard every excuse in the book from white people on why they weren’t racist. They had a black friend at work. They were color blind. They did Teach for America!
In her new book, White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism Dr. DiAngelo shows us why racism isn't just something practiced by violent, mean individuals, and how it's completely possible to perpetuate racism by just being, well, nice.
“
"Go smile at your coworkers of color. Go to lunch on occasion. Don’t do anything else, and you will play your part because niceness is not anti-racism. It takes strategic, intentional action. Smiling, being friendly, having a friend- those things don’t end racism."
Dr. Robin DiAngelo
”
If we can't acknowledge our racist conditioning, it's going to be really hard to talk about racism in a meaningful way. And talking about it is the first step to dismantling it. For more important conversations, make sure to follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held, here!
Season 2
Season 1
After Years Of Being Blacklisted From Hollywood, Rosanna Arquette Is Back In A Female-Centric Comedy