WTF Is Reddit & Why Should We Care?

Reddit seems to combine some of the best and worst aspects of the internet. Filled with both helpful and hateful messages, it's yet another social media platform that begs us to ask: what constitutes "free speech" and what constitutes "hate speech"? In order to get to the bottom of it, I talked with journalist Christine Lagorio-Chafkin, author of We Are The Nerds: The Birth and Tumultuous Life of Reddit, the Internet’s Culture Laboratory.
Reddit is, at times, like a cauldron of terrible behavior and awful hate speech. It's a really hard place for women to just even exist.
Christine Lagorio-Chafkin
Lagorio-Chafkin befriended Reddit's co-founders long before Trump started tweeting memes he found there. As a result, she was poised to address the consequences of the site in today's political atmosphere and explain the lessons we can all learn from studying its inner workings. For more important conversations, make sure you follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held here!
