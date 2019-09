WTF Is Reddit & Why Should We Care?

Reddit seems to combine some of the best and worst aspects of the internet. Filled with both helpful and hateful messages, it's yet another social media platform that begs us to ask: what constitutes "free speech" and what constitutes "hate speech"? In order to get to the bottom of it, I talked with journalist Christine Lagorio-Chafkin, author of We Are The Nerds: The Birth and Tumultuous Life of Reddit, the Internet’s Culture Laboratory