Women are more often sent to therapists instead of prescribed pain management solutions because doctors assume they are overly emotional . And when the patient is young, Black, and feminine-of-center , it’s assumed she’s looking for drugs, not for pain, but because she’s an addict. Gender and race play a huge role in how individuals are treated in society, so it's no surprise that this extends to the doctor's office. Activist and John Jay College professor, Dr. Alexandra Moffett-Bateau, explains the painful relationship people of color have with the medical industry.