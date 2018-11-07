Strong Opinions Loosely Held
The Gender Pain Gap Is Real And Hurting Women

Gender and race play a huge role in preventing women from getting the medical care they deserve. Alexandra Moffett-Bateau knows this better than anyone.


Women are more often sent to therapists instead of prescribed pain management solutions because doctors assume they are overly emotional. And when the patient is young, Black, and feminine-of-center, it’s assumed she’s looking for drugs, not for pain, but because she’s an addict. Gender and race play a huge role in how individuals are treated in society, so it's no surprise that this extends to the doctor's office. Activist and John Jay College professor, Dr. Alexandra Moffett-Bateau, explains the painful relationship people of color have with the medical industry.
Doctor's Don't Take Women's Pain Seriously
written by Elisa Kreisinger
Released on November 7, 2018
