What White Women Get Wrong About Feminism

When I asked Dr. Brittney Cooper , author of Eloquent Rage about the summer of BBQ Becky, Permit Patty and Pool Patrol Paula, she replied, simply, "white women come get your people." "Every time I say it white women are like 'Permit Patty is not my person!' and I'm like 'yes, she is...that is your person.' Like she's your people." I talked to Dr. Cooper about why we need to rethink who we consider a part of our community and how we hold that community accountable. For more important conversations, make sure you follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held here.