What White Women Get Wrong About Feminism

When I asked Dr. Brittney Cooper, author of Eloquent Rage about the summer of BBQ Becky, Permit Patty and Pool Patrol Paula, she replied, simply, "white women come get your people." "Every time I say it white women are like 'Permit Patty is not my person!' and I'm like 'yes, she is...that is your person.' Like she's your people." I talked to Dr. Cooper about why we need to rethink who we consider a part of our community and how we hold that community accountable. For more important conversations, make sure you follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held here.
