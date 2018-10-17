Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Debunking The Black Woman Gold Digger Myth

Why does the myth of the black woman as a gold digger still endure if black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the country?

Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S. They're also one of the most educated groups in the U.S. So why does the trope of the black woman as a gold digger still endure? Refinery29 Senior Entertainment Writer Sesali Bowen has been unpacked this myth in a widely read feature for Refinery29. In it, she questions why our culture doesn’t trust black women... especially those with money.

I think what we're seeing right now is a lot of clap-back to this idea that Black women are gold diggers... because Black women know that the reality for us is that we have to go get it ourselves. And that's always been the case.

Sesali Bowen
I sat down with Sesali to discuss her work, how the stereotype started and then evolved (spoiler alert: it's a non-so delicate cocktail of white men in power and racism with a dash of misogyny) and who the real welfare queens are. For more important conversations, make sure you follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held here!
