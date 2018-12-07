Why Is Marketing Female Pleasure Still Taboo?

Strong Opinions Loosely HeldWhy Is Marketing Female Pleasure Still Taboo?
Why is it legal to advertise condoms but not vibrators? Polly Rodriguez, CEO of sexual wellness company Unbound, faced this double standard head-on.
Why is it legal to advertise condoms but not vibrators? It can't be that we value men's sexual pleasure over women's... can it?
Polly Rodriguez, CEO of sexual wellness company Unbound, is evidence of this double standard. She faced it head-on when she was banned from promoting her products on every platform she tried out in order to grow her business.
The sex tech industry, at least when it comes to female sexuality, faces big barriers. Polly sat down to chat with me about where those barriers come from, and how she's tackling them.
