Why Is Bitcoin So Bro-y?

I spoke to Bitcoin industry expert Jalak Jobanputra who told me that Bitcoin is “a way to send money peer to peer without any banks in the middle.” Blockchain, which is the technology Bitcoin was built on, stores information on open documents, so that no one company has full ownership over the financial system, like a bank would. Bitcoin is just one type of cryptocurrency using blockchain. It was originally designed to be inclusive with the goal of reshaping the financial system, which throughout history, has been male dominated. Cool!