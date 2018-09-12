Gender Blindness At Work Is Not What You Think

See more about this Episode
Professor Katherine Phillips from Columbia Business School says that, across five different studies, she found that women were more confident at work when they focused on how men and women are similar. I spoke with Columbia Business School Professor Katherine Phillips who changed the way I thought about what it really means to be a feminist in the workplace. "Downplaying gender differences... makes women more confident," Professor Phillips told me. So, wait, have we been wrong to tout women as special and unique all these years? Check out my conversation with Professor Katherine Phillips above for some real insight on this topic. And for more important conversations, make sure you follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held here!
