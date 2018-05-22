Every year around this time, inspirational commencement speeches fill our feeds. This year, Mindy Kaling will speak at Dartmouth. MIT is hosting Sheryl Sandberg. Amal Clooney spoke at Vanderbilt, and Hillary Clinton at Yale, earlier this month. If that seems like a lot of women, it is. The majority of the top U.S. colleges are bringing in women for their 2018 graduating classes. It’s the first time in at least two decades that women have dominated the lucrative commencement circuit, accounting for almost 60% of the speakers at the 25 schools with the largest endowments. In years past, women made up only a quarter of those speaking gigs.