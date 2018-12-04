Strong Opinions Loosely Held
How Millennials Are Affording Early Retirement

Don't want to go back to work after the holidays? Meet the growing number of millennials who don't work.

Dreading going back to work after the holidays? Maybe you don't have to.
Meet the growing number of millennials who don't work. What is early retirement and how can all these 30-year-olds afford to do it? AJ Grossan, host of Moneysplained podcast and co-founder of Brooklyn FI , explains a growing movement called FIRE. FIRE stands for Financial Independence Retire Early- but what makes this concept so sexy to young people?
I sat down with AJ and realized that if I had played my cards right, I might have been able to retire already! Oops.
Can You Afford To Retire Early?
written by Elisa Kreisinger
Released on December 4, 2018
