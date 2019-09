Are We Working Ourselves To Death?

Why are we normalizing not eating lunch in favor of powering through with coffee and no sleep? While the "startup mentality" promised to help us build our dreams, does our hustle really help our careers? Or are we just building someone else's? Journalist Sarah Kessler tackles this in her new book, Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work . I sat down with Sarah to get a better handle on what exactly the "gig economy" is, who it's working for (and who it's not) and what exactly our generation is sacrificing for "freedom and flexibility".