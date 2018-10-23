Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Are We Working Ourselves To Death?

Here's why the "gig economy" is replacing the full time job. But is the hustle worth it? Sarah Kessler, author of "Gigged" says... maybe not.

We need to talk about the new employment "trend": overworking. Have you seen this ad for Timberland that informs us that we’ll never be able to retire? Did you need a reminder that your hard work pays off.. for your boss? ETrade’s got you covered! And this is my personal favorite: Do you survive on coffee, have no time to sleep but always follow through? An app called Fiverr would love to put that passion to work!
Why are we normalizing not eating lunch in favor of powering through with coffee and no sleep? While the "startup mentality" promised to help us build our dreams, does our hustle really help our careers? Or are we just building someone else's? Journalist Sarah Kessler tackles this in her new book, Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work. I sat down with Sarah to get a better handle on what exactly the "gig economy" is, who it's working for (and who it's not) and what exactly our generation is sacrificing for "freedom and flexibility".
Is Freelancing Worth It?
written by Elisa Kreisinger
Released on October 23, 2018
Season 2
