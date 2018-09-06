More Women Are Running For Office Than Ever — Here's One

See more about this Episode
Is it time to replace the White men who have held elected office for over ten years? Alessandra Biaggi thinks so. In the midst of our political firestorm, women like her are taking matters into their own hands. Names like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cynthia Nixon, and Ayanna Pressley are making headlines and Alessandra is among the ranks. This week, I spoke with her about her candidacy for New York State Senate and about how her run fits into the nation-wide movement of women seeking elected office. Check out our conversation above. And for more important conversations, make sure you follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held here!
Season 2
Season 1
After Years Of Being Blacklisted From Hollywood, Rosanna Arquette Is Back In A Female-Centric Comedy