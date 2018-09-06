Strong Opinions Loosely Held
More Women Are Running For Office Than Ever — Here's One

So many women are taking political action. Alessandra Biaggi is, and she's ready to take the seat of a White man who's held onto it for fourteen years.

See more about this Episode
Is it time to replace the White men who have held elected office for over ten years? Alessandra Biaggi thinks so. In the midst of our political firestorm, women like her are taking matters into their own hands. Names like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cynthia Nixon, and Ayanna Pressley are making headlines and Alessandra is among the ranks. This week, I spoke with her about her candidacy for New York State Senate and about how her run fits into the nation-wide movement of women seeking elected office. Check out our conversation above. And for more important conversations, make sure you follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held here!
More Women Are Running For Office Than Ever
written by Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely HeldMidterm ElectionsThe LatestPeoplePolitics
Released on September 6, 2018
Season 2
Season 1
Why Is Marketing Female Pleasure Still Taboo?
How Millennials Are Affording Early Retirement
Are Anxiety Products Making Us More Anxious?
It's Time To Unpack White Fragility
The Gender Pain Gap Is Real And Hurting Women
What's The Deal With The Plastic Straw Wars?
Are We Working Ourselves To Death?
Debunking The Black Woman Gold Digger Myth
WTF Is Reddit & Why Should We Care?
What's The Deal With Women Being Angry?
What White Women Get Wrong About Feminism
Why Most Obituaries Are Still Of White Men
Gender Blindness At Work Is Not What You Think
Rent the Runway CEO Puts People First & She's Still Profitable
Now Playing
More Women Are Running For Office Than Ever — Here's One
Glenn Close Open Up About The Personal Compromise Of Being The "Wife"
After Years Of Being Blacklisted From Hollywood, Rosanna Arquette Is Back In A Female-Centric Comedy
Here's Why Women Are Told They Spend Too Much Money
Ghostwriting: The Invisible Career That Actually Pays Off
Are Men The Real Victims Of Gender Discrimination?
What's Up With The Rise Of Wives On TV?
Why Are Female Comedians Doing A Better Job Covering The News Than The Actual News?
Why Is Bitcoin So Bro-y?
Some Advice For The Next Generation Of Female Workers
This Is Why Tan France Refused To Shoot Queer Eye
Was Your Pop Culture Ruined By Predators?

Related Content

R29 Original Series