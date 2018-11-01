Strong Opinions Loosely Held
What's The Deal With The Plastic Straw Wars?

We know plastic is polluting our ocean.. but does banning straws do anything to help?

It was dubbed The Straw Wars of 2018. The debate over plastic straws started when this disturbing video of a sea turtle injured by a plastic straw went viral. It didn't take long for plastic straws to become the enemy. Even Tom Brady was urging us all to "just say no" to plastic straws. It turns out, there's a ton of plastic in the ocean. It's pretty depressing, actually. But do pretty, Instagram-friendly rose gold reusable straws actually make a difference? And at a time when it seems like there are much bigger problems to solve, how do we justify caring about plastic in the ocean? I talked with marine biologist Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Founder and CEO of Ocean Collectiv to find out.
Should We Ban Plastic Straws?
written by Elisa Kreisinger
Released on November 1, 2018
