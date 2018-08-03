Are Men The Real Victims Of Gender Discrimination?

See more about this Episode
Ladies get sued.
Claire Wasserman started Ladies Get Paid, a company that provides resources for women to push for bigger paychecks and more career opportunities. Then they got sued by Alfred Rava, a San Diego lawyer who has made a name for himself largely suing women's organizations on behalf of men. Watch this video to find out if men are the real victims of gender discrimination.
