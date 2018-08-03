Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Are Men The Real Victims Of Gender Discrimination?

Ladies Get Paid, started by Claire Wasserman got sued by Alfred Rava who makes his living off of suing women’s organizations.

Ladies get sued.
Claire Wasserman started Ladies Get Paid, a company that provides resources for women to push for bigger paychecks and more career opportunities. Then they got sued by Alfred Rava, a San Diego lawyer who has made a name for himself largely suing women's organizations on behalf of men. Watch this video to find out if men are the real victims of gender discrimination.
Released on August 3, 2018
Season 2
