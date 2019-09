Ghostwriting: The Invisible Career That Actually Pays Off

It's a typical refrain you hear from many women: they do all of the work but don't get the credit they feel they deserve. That feeling is backed by research, too: s tudy after study after study shows that women receive less credit for their work than men do. But what if that dynamic — doing all of the work without getting the credit — was a lucrative career choice? What if you could monetize sexism? Turns out you can! It's called ghostwriting.