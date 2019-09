Was Your Pop Culture Ruined By Predators?

It’s a good question and one that inspired the video above. In it, I talked with New York Times journalist Amanda Hess about connecting the dots so that we can move forward in a productive way. In her article, How the Myth of the Artistic Genius Excuses the Abuse of Women , Hess writes that drawing connections between the art and the abuse of power allows us to see the artist's work more clearly and understand what the actresses on screen had to deal with in order to achieve such a performance. “The knowledge that Ms. [Selma] Blair or Lupita Nyong’o weathered harassment in their careers only makes their performances even more extraordinary. If a piece of art is truly spoiled by an understanding of the conditions under which it is made, then perhaps the artist was not quite as exceptional as we had thought.”