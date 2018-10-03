What's The Deal With Women Being Angry?

I never realized the extent to which women's anger and aggression had been a catalyst for change until I spoke with New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Traister. In her new book, Good and Mad, Traister explains that, while history has largely erased women's righteous anger from the record, "if you go back to the beginning of most of the social movements in the United States, you will find angry women." Traister told me that the impetus for these large cultural shifts were "women who were livid, who were furious, who were politically angry, and took action, both personal and civic, to register their fury. The history of the United States is the history of women's anger and the progress it produced." Check out our conversation above where we explore the long and complicated history of female anger as political fuel and hear the advice Traister gives for what to do with your anger. As always, for more important conversations, make sure you follow Strong Opinions Loosely Held here.