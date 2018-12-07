Skip navigation!
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Why Is Marketing Female Pleasure Still Taboo?
Elisa Kreisinger
Dec 7, 2018
Strong Opinions
How Millennials Are Affording Early Retirement
Elisa Kreisinger
Dec 4, 2018
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Are Anxiety Products Making Us More Anxious?
Elisa Kreisinger
Nov 21, 2018
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
It's Time To Unpack White Fragility
White people can't all be racist... right? After spending 20 years running diversity trainings for big companies, Dr. Robin DiAngelo has heard every
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions
The Gender Pain Gap Is Real And Hurting Women
Women are more often sent to therapists instead of prescribed pain management solutions because doctors assume they are overly emotional. And when the
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
What's The Deal With The Plastic Straw Wars?
It was dubbed The Straw Wars of 2018. The debate over plastic straws started when this disturbing video of a sea turtle injured by a plastic straw went
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Are We Working Ourselves To Death?
We need to talk about the new employment "trend": overworking. Have you seen this ad for Timberland that informs us that we’ll never be able to retire?
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Debunking The Black Woman Gold Digger Myth
Black women are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs in the U.S. They're also one of the most educated groups in the U.S. So why does the trope of
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Politics
WTF Is Reddit & Why Should We Care?
Reddit seems to combine some of the best and worst aspects of the internet. Filled with both helpful and hateful messages, it's yet another social media
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
What's The Deal With Women Being Angry?
I never realized the extent to which women's anger and aggression had been a catalyst for change until I spoke with New York Times best-selling author
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
What White Women Get Wrong About Feminism
When I asked Dr. Brittney Cooper, author of Eloquent Rage about the summer of BBQ Becky, Permit Patty and Pool Patrol Paula, she replied, simply, "white
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Why Most Obituaries Are Still Of White Men
Looking at the Obituary section of the New York Times since it's first publication in 1851, you might think that 75% of people who die each week are White
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Rent the Runway CEO Puts People First & She's Still Profitable
Why do salaried employees get far more benefits than hourly employees? This week, I spoke with Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman, an entrepreneur who
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Gender Blindness At Work Is Not What You Think
Professor Katherine Phillips from Columbia Business School says that, across five different studies, she found that women were more confident at work when
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
More Women Are Running For Office Than Ever — Here's One
Is it time to replace the White men who have held elected office for over ten years? Alessandra Biaggi thinks so. In the midst of our political firestorm,
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Movies
Glenn Close Open Up About The Personal Compromise Of Being The "W...
Who knew a movie called The Wife could be so interesting? Well, Glenn Close did. The Wife is Glenn Close’s new film based on the Meg Wolitzer novel of
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
After Years Of Being Blacklisted From Hollywood, Rosanna Arquette...
In a wide-ranging conversation with Refinery29 to promote her YouTube Premium series, Sideswiped, actress Rosanna Arquette opened up about her career,
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Work & Money
Here's Why Women Are Told They Spend Too Much Money
My partner and I are first time homebuyers. Our new home is great but it needs some... curb appeal. Having never hired a contractor before, I scheduled
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Work & Money
Ghostwriting: The Invisible Career That Actually Pays Off
It's a typical refrain you hear from many women: they do all of the work but don't get the credit they feel they deserve. That feeling is backed by
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Beauty
Is The Skin-Care Industry Using "Self Care" To Scam Us?
I feel ambivalent about skin care being rebranded as self care. Don’t get me wrong, I love any excuse to look inward — but I’m literally stopping at
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
This Woman Turned 40, Single and Childfree; Then She Had The Auda...
American women are marrying later and later, if they are even choosing the marry at all. But too many stories we hear and tell about women are about
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Actually, Nice Girls Do Get The Corner Office
Fran Hauser, former media executive, didn’t expect to write a book about kindness. But as a mentor to tons of young women, Hauser was always asked
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
What's Up With The Rise Of Wives On TV?
I’ve always felt really guilty about how much I enjoy watching any reality TV show about wives. I mean, there are so many! There’s The Starter Wife,
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Why Are Female Comedians Doing A Better Job Covering The News Tha...
Have you noticed that female comedians are doing a much better job of covering the news than...the news? There's Michelle Wolf, Kate McKinnon, Sam Bee,
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Books & Art
Author Piper Weiss Reflects On Her Teenage Obsession
Piper Weiss grew up on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She went to an elite prep school. She took private tennis lessons. Her coach, Gary Wilensky was
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
When Ladies Get Paid Became Ladies Get Sued
Claire Wasserman just wanted to provide women with a space to air their grievances about being a woman in the workplace. So she started the organization
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Why Is Bitcoin So Bro-y?
Bitcoin: the most annoying subculture to exist yet somehow it elicits FOMO. I realized I had missed the bandwagon when I overheard a double date of 70+
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Fashion
Russian Fashion Influencers, Fake News and Instagram
When Refinery29's Senior Features Writer, Connie Wang received an email from the Kiev Fashion Resistance back in February she was... intrigued. ""I
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Strong Opinions Loosely Held
Zoe Saldana On Raising Her Kids In A Gender Neutral Home
Zoe Saldana is busy. She just launched Bese, a Latinx-focused digital media company focused on creating content for millennial and Gen Z audiences. I
by
Elisa Kreisinger
Work & Money
How Franchesca Ramsey Stopped Hating And Started Studying
Franchesca Ramsey knows about not feeding the trolls. She spent the past five years building a loyal fan base following her viral video, Shit White
by
Elisa Kreisinger
