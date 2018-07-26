I feel ambivalent about skin care being rebranded as self care. Don’t get me wrong, I love any excuse to look inward — but I’m literally stopping at my epidermis. On the one hand, I know I shouldn’t care about upholding unrealistic standards of beauty. On the other, there’s something so soothing about the illusion of control I have when I'm tending to a sheet mask. I spend my entire paycheck on serums and solutions preparing my skin for the future. But if I’m so concerned about aging, shouldn’t I be saving that money for retirement? I’m pretty sure I’m being exploited by the beauty industry, but I'm also really enjoying myself.