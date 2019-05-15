Skip navigation!
Should You Try At-Home Microdermabrasion?
by
Erika Stalder
More from Beauty Routines
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup & I Never Want To Take It Off
Mi-Anne Chan
May 15, 2019
Beauty
I Tried Victoria Beckham's $1,038 Skin-Care Routine — & These Are The...
Amy Sedghi
Apr 23, 2019
Beauty
These Makeup Primers Have Serious Skin-Care Benefits
Thatiana Diaz
Apr 19, 2019
Beauty
Are LED Light Therapy Face Masks The Secret To Clear Skin?
In the annals of popular beauty Instagram posts, selfies with LED light therapy masks have become as time-honored as swatch-loaded arms and pigment-mixing
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Kate Hudson's Longtime Hairstylist Spills The Secret To Her ...
Back in the early 2000s, the world fell in love with Kate Hudson as a bubbly magazine columnist with bouncy air-dried curls in the rom-com How to Lose a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Finally, A Skin Tint That
Actually
Covers Acne & Redness
I used to have a hard time admitting this, but I can now proudly say it: I'm picky. I won't eat a side of vegetables if it has carrots in it, the hotel
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Are Collagen Supplements The Key To Plump, Youthful Skin?
The list of bright-skinned celebrities who extoll the benefits of collagen supplements is a long one, peppered with names like Jennifer Aniston, Busy
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
9 Neck Creams That Actually Make A Difference
There's a meme making the rounds on Instagram that perfectly captures the beauty industry's radically different approach to men's and women's personal
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
We Tried $368 Worth Of Facial Cleansing Brushes — Here's Wha...
Just as sonic cleansing brushes hit the shelves about a decade ago, so came the hotly-debated question among skin-care professionals as to whether they
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
What
Is
A Blind Pimple — & How Do You Get Rid Of It?
It's a conspiracy theorist's favorite catchphrase: The biggest threats are the ones you can't see. On a slightly less troubling note, the paranoiac's
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Your No-B.S. Guide To Getting Rid Of Undereye Bags
Spring marks the return of rosé and festival season — and allergies, which means you’ll probably be packing your eye bags along with those cutoffs as
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Busy Philipps Wants Everyone To Stop Photoshopping Her Moles
Busy Philipps got her start playing a plucky college freshman on Dawson's Creek, but in the years since, she's become better known for her unfiltered
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Tried $1,050 Worth Of First Aid Beauty Products — & This Is My ...
One of the first lessons they teach you in journalism school: "If your mother says she loves you, check it out." The memorable adage is a reminder to
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
How Scandinavia Has Mastered Minimalist Skin Care
With trends like "skip care" and "skin fasting" gaining more and more traction, it seems the exhaustive 11-step skin-care routine is on its way out.
by
Jacqueline Kilikita
Beauty
7 Reasons To Add Goat Milk To Your Spring Skin-Care Routine
Alternative "milks" are everywhere these days. If you can make a milk out of something, you can find it at your local Whole Foods: oats, cashews,
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
6 At-Home Facial Massagers Experts Actually Recommend
Jade rolling. Skin gyms. Face yoga. No matter what you call it (or which form of it you practice), facial massage ranks up there with glass skin, pink eye
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
12 Face Masks That Are Like A Hard Refresh For Dry Winter Skin
Winter doesn't care if you're born with Hadid-like genetics or the money to go on fabulous ski vacations: It will hit you with skin that's dry or dull,
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Hannah B. Gets Real About Having Acne On
The Bachelor
Hannah Brown has come a long way from her painfully awkward one-on-one date with Colton Underwood. The beauty queen turned Bachelorette, who started the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Meghan Markle's Favorite Skin-Care Brand Just Launched A New...
The honeymoon phase and the royal baby she's currently in the process of growing might play a part, but I'm calling it: Meghan Markle's smooth, dewy skin
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Kim Kardashian Is Unrecognizable After This Beauty Treatment
For all the plastic surgery rumors, the Kardashian-Jenner crew don't really change their looks all that much. When one of the sisters gets a drastic new
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Beauty Industry Has A Plastic Problem — So I Tried A Zero-Was...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
The $48 Serum Lady Gaga Uses For Perfect Makeup-Free Skin
When one of the most famous women in the world posts a photo in which she’s wearing little other than a blinding, cushion-cut, 128.54-carat yellow
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Makeup Artist Is Not Who You’d Expect
As one of the most powerful women in Hollywood, you’d think Reese Witherspoon would have a professional makeup artist at arm's length at all times,
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Os...
It's easy to absentmindedly click though an Oscars best-dressed list, watching a steady stream of floor-length gowns and zillion-dollar diamond chokers go
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
5 Bizarre Red-Carpet Beauty Rituals Celebs Do On The Down-Low
Thanks to a never-ending stream of #BehindTheScenes content on social media, it’s pretty easy to source exactly which shade of lipstick or what styling
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Does Castor Oil
Really
Help Your Eyebrows & Eyelashes Grow?
When something goes wrong with our eyebrows — maybe we were a little overzealous with the plucking — we go into panic mode. First, we buy a hat
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
How To Nail "No-Makeup" Makeup — According To Alicia Keys' A...
There are makeup artists known for unapologetically bright lips, over-the-top contouring, and bold geometric liners. And then there's Dotti, who is better
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Your No-BS Guide To Minimizing Large Pores
For as many pores as we have covering our bodies — about 5 million, on average — most of us remain utterly clueless about how they work. There is the
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Victoria Beckham Is Launching A Posh-Curated Beauty & Wellness Brand
It's easy to see how Victoria Beckham — in her perfectly tailored, sage cashmere turtleneck tucked into a patent leather midi-skirt and topped with
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
How I Went From A Bullied Teen To The First Male Cheerleader At T...
The following interview was told to Thatiana Diaz and has been edited for length and clarity. I've been dancing since I was little. It took some getting
by
Napoleon Jinnies
