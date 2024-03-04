T: I know that my sister has a very, very minimal beauty routine. She’s 15 years old now but she doesn’t really wear any concealer or foundation. This is so different to when I grew up, because I actually started wearing makeup at the age of 13. My sister just owns an eyelash curler, a mascara, and a clear gloss. She has had her eyebrows threaded before, maybe three times in her life, but she is blessed with good brows. Seeing her confidence and seeing that she loves the skin that she’s in is so refreshing to me because I grew up with not having that self-love, and doubting and being sucked into those beauty standards. I had to make sure she literally came out of the womb loving herself. I always gave her words of affirmation, encouraged her and told her she looked beautiful because it’s just something that my inner child needed when growing up.