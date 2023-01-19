This Niacinamide Serum Brightened My Dull, Winter Skin Fast

My skin is resilient, but in the winter time I need to treat her with kid gloves. My main concern is dull and tired-looking skin, so I wanted to combat that, as well as amp up my skin protection. I was looking kind of blotchy in the way a Black woman whose skin gets a little red can look, so I had high hopes. I started using the serum twice a week before my retinol in the evening, and my skin was in love with the combination. Often, the morning after using retinol, it can feel like there are tiny cold needles attacking my skin as it's very potent. But I didn’t find that happened here.