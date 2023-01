This Niacinamide Serum Brightened My Dull, Winter Skin Fast

Sunday Riley is encouraging us to be good, both to ourselves, of course, but also to our skin, and it's all thanks to the brand's latest launch: B3 Nice 10% Niacinamide Serum . I’ve gone back and forth with niacinamide for years, as the skincare ingredient has countless benefits. Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3, which helps hydrate, calm and brighten skin. Niacinamide can improve excess sebum production (overly oily skin), minimise the appearance of large pores, protect the skin barrier and reduce redness, as it's also anti-inflammatory. It can be used on its own, or alongside a number of different ingredients. (Niacinamide and retinol are like the cool kids in high school who aren’t dating, but they’re not not dating. That’s how well they work together.)