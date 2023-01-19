Skip navigation!
Seasonal Health
Beauty
How To Keep Your Curls On Point This Winter
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
This Niacinamide Serum Brightened My Dull, Winter Skin Fast
Amanda Mitchell
Jan 19, 2023
Holiday
Don’t Fall For The Holiday Happiness Trap
Elizabeth Gulino
Dec 13, 2022
Wellness
How Binge Eaters Cope With Christmas Excess
Gina Tonic
Dec 13, 2022
Wellness
A Therapist’s Guide To Surviving Thanksgiving Family Drama
Ah, Thanksgiving. For many, the day is a time for joy, merriment, and amazing food — but for others, it’s a source of stress and anxiety, thanks to
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Unbothered
I Asked A Black Therapist How To Survive Seasonal Depression
It happens every year here in New York City. You’re living your best life in the streets, mingling at the block parties, acting up at the BBQs, when sudd
by
Stephanie Long
Tech
7 Best SAD Lamps On Amazon To Help Fight The Winter Blues
by
Cory Stieg
Most Wanted
The Hemp Face Mask Our Writer Swears By For Happy Winter Skin
I’m not gonna lie, this hemp clay mask is IT. It’s no wonder it has over 2,000 five-star reviews and plenty of gushing testimonials. And with t
by
Mercedes Viera
Skin Care
7 Derm-Approved Lotions That’ll Save Your Dry Hands This Wi...
by
aimee simeon
Skin Care
Sunburned Lips Are Real — Here’s How To Prevent & Treat Them
Sunburns are a tragic fact of life. As much as we try to avoid them with trendy visors, umbrellas at the beach, and loads of sunscreen, we still sometimes
by
Thatiana Diaz
Wellness
How To Sleep If Your Sunburn Is Keeping You Awake
The other night, I found myself with a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad sunburn (as the fabled Alexander would put it). Now, a burn is painful enough
by
Molly Longman
Skin Care
Does The Sun Actually Help Clear Acne?
Along with frizz and mosquito bites, body acne is a headache that hits hardest in the summer. When you have rash-like pimples sprouting on the back of your
by
Megan Decker
Digestive Health
10 Vitamin C-Rich Foods You Should Be Eating Right Now
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Skin Care
This 7-Product Routine Relieved My Dry Winter Skin Woes
by
Lourdes Avila Uribe
Wellness
Why The Sun Makes You So Damn Tired
Picture this: You’re lounging in the sand, basking in the glow of a do-nothing day by the ocean. Now this: You get on a bus or in your car to leave t
by
Cory Stieg
Skin Care
How To Heal A Peeling Sunburn — & Not Make It Worse
When summer rolls around, your biggest obstacle in life shifts from somehow trudging to work in six inches of snow to avoiding being burnt to a crisp in th
by
Samantha Sasso
Healthy Snacks
9 Hydrating Foods That Are Way Tastier Than Water
Maybe it’s the frosty glass of rosé in front of you, or the bathroom line snaking around the bar, but sometimes when you’re out, drinking wate
by
Cory Stieg
Work & Money
Here's How To Write The Perfect Sick-Day Email
We’re all human, and sometimes we get sick. It’s a practically inevitable that at some point you won’t be able to go to work because of a
by
Ludmila Leiva
Healthy Lifestyle Tips
When Should You Get A Flu Shot?
While many of us are still mourning the end of summer or prepping to go back to school, the Pumpkin Spice Lattes are brewing and fall is imminent, which me
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
Stop Blaming Every Winter Sniffle On The Flu
You have a tickle in your throat, your nose is never not running, and every couple hours you feel like you need to hack up a lung. You’re getting sic
by
Sara Coughlin
