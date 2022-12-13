How Binge Eaters Cope With Christmas Excess

Kirsty, a 34-year-old who has had self-diagnosed BED her “whole life,” agrees with Aimee that the festive period is the most triggering time of year. “Themes of excess around the holidays exacerbate my binge eating tendencies. For me, it is tied in with how I feel during the holidays and my feelings in turn affect my eating habits.” She continues: “Feeling low triggers me to comfort eat, and as the season is all about allowing yourself the freedom to eat what you normally wouldn’t, it’s all too tempting to binge eat and then make yourself promises of a new start in the new year.”