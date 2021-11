How Binge Eaters Cope With Christmas Excess

This language of "saints and sinners" is everywhere when it comes to food. It's a central pillar of the diet industrial complex . Attributing these angelic and demonic qualities to food and our consumption of it, however, is usually thrown out of the window during the festive season. Holiday aisles are filled with all your favourite snacks — plus Christmas flavoured versions. Our family homes overflow with Pringles cans and After Eights. Feasting is an integral part of the celebrations and the themes of indulgence and excess are pushed upon us from every angle. When you are struggling with an eating disorder or like in my case, general disordered eating , this can be catastrophic for your mental health.