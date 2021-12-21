Hey Bud’s Hemp Clay Mask Says Bye-Bye Acne & Dry Skin

I had a few breakouts on my chin that didn't go away with my routine pimple patches, but after washing off this mask, they were pretty much gone. Sure, you can see some redness on one side of my face — typical for my after-skincare face — but it felt heavenly soft. Like that post-facial feeling we're all craving (and can't get enough of) but on our own bathrooms! While some benefits are immediate, my skin also felt less inflamed with regular use as well. It can even help fade scars over time. Other happy reviewers are seeing similar results.



One gushed that it's "the only product that's ever worked for my skin," and another called it "an honest life-changer." Others are finding that it works well as a spot treatment and is especially great for sensitive skin. And, at just two or three applications a week, it's an easy addition to even a simple routine like mine.