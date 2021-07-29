The Serum & Clay Mask Combo That Helped My Acne Scars

Bottom Line: Everyone’s skin is different, but these products have proved their worth for me in a short amount of time. My breakouts are significantly smaller and easier to manage, which gives my skin time to fade old acne scars. At $190, Silymarin CF is undoubtedly expensive, but in my opinion, it’s worth the price if you can drop that much money on skin care. (I also included a couple more wallet-friendly options below.) A little really goes a long way — only four to five drops are needed and each bottle lasts about three months, maybe longer, with daily use. The bottle is dark to minimize oxidation (vitamin C is most commonly delivered in the form of a serum to keep the ingredient stable and optimize penetration through the skin) but pay attention to the expiration date and look out for any colour changes. The Après Pacific Glow Clay Mask is currently on sale for $49.99 (regular price is $59.99) and provides 25 treatments and lasts up to 12 months after opening.