5 Dermatologists Share Their Quarantine Skin-Care Routines

The good news is that even if you have totally ignored your complexion care in the past, now is a great time to start. And that doesn’t mean making an extreme commitment either; a derm-approved skin-care routine is, almost by definition, simple. No fussy extra steps — just science-based ingredients. To help you figure out where to start, we asked five of Canada’s top dermatologists to share the products and approach they stick to day in, day out.