The 4 Skin-Care Products Hailey Bieber Is Using To Cure Justin’s Acne At Home

Justin's not alone in his skin struggles: Hailey adds that she's had her own issues with hormonal acne . "Within the last year, I started to get a little bit of adult-onset acne from my IUD," she explains. "Because I had never been on birth control, my hormones were a little out of balance." What really helped, she says, was spironolactone , a prescription drug traditionally used to treat high blood pressure that can also be beneficial for acne. "Luckily for me, I was able to go on something called spironolactone," Hailey says — though she's quick to caveat that spironolactone isn't a cure-all for everyone because of how it affects hormone levels, which is why it's important to talk to a dermatologist.