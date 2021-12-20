Physical beauty aside, Chan told me that she is at her happiest and most beautiful when she’s surrounded by people that she values and value her in return. “What I've learned is that confidence comes over time, and you may not start out feeling confident. And whether that's in terms of your work, or where you are in your personal life, your perception of yourself may have something to do with representation, or what you've seen growing up, and whether you feel that you are seen.” She is preaching to the choir – I, personally, can attribute a growth in my confidence to seeing more Black women, and particularly Black women with personalities similar to my own, in all differing forms of media. (Shoutout to Shalita Grant, who is brilliant on the most recent season of You, but stellar on Search Party, if you can even imagine.) “ I know that all those things have shifted for me over time. I'm really hopeful for the future in terms of us going in the right direction.”