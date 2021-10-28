How Elvira Became An Unlikely Beauty Icon

While “Elvira” turned 40 this September, Peterson herself celebrated her 70th birthday. Since Elvira has such an eternal look, you have to wonder if being the character has alleviated any of the pressure that society puts on women as we age. “Unfortunately, I don't think so. I mean, Every time I see myself as Elvira, I go, I can't keep doing this. It’s gonna be pathetic any minute now,” she admits. Peterson says that it’s easier to “look younger” with the makeup, the dress, and good lighting, but that she’s “struggling with trying to stay Elvira” as long as she can. “I really think this is probably going to be my last Halloween season of doing the character,” she says. “But I said that I was quitting when I was 40, and when I was 40, I said 50, so now I’m 70, and I don't know. My manager’s already got plans to have me stuffed with an automatic arm that signs autographs at conventions. He's already got that all worked out so you can see ‘Elvira on ice.’”