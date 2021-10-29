How Elvira Became An Unlikely Beauty Icon

In her recently released autobiography, "Yours Cruelly, Elvira," Peterson recounts the serendipitous moments that led to her becoming a beauty and style icon herself, although it’s more in the category of Morticia Addams than Marilyn Monroe. But the road to becoming a legend like Elvira wasn’t easy. When she was only 18 months old, a pot of boiling water spilled on her, resulting in third-degree burns on more than a third of her body. The burns healed into red and purple raised scars that made her feel insecure for years. “I covered them by wearing long sleeves and sometimes a turtleneck, but it just made me feel like a misfit. People made fun of me, kids called me a monster, so I felt very much like an outcast,” says Peterson. When she entered teenhood, Peterson’s scars began to smooth out and fade, which helped raise her confidence, and she became interested in makeup (“Yay, Pan Stik!” she writes in the book) and clothes (“the shortest miniskirts and tightest, lowest-cut tops I could lay my hands on”). Peterson’s mother was verbally, emotionally, and physically abusive: “She always told me no one will ever love me and I'd never be able to do anything with my life because I was ugly and scarred. But instead of caving in, something happened, and I don't know what, but it made me go, ‘Oh, yeah, you want to see what I'll do now?' And the next thing I know, I'm go-go dancing and becoming a showgirl.”