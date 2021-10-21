Story from Most Wanted

The 5 Makeup Products You Need For A Quick Witch Costume This Halloween

Mercedes Viera
Halloween is almost here, but don't start panicking for last-second costumes now. You've still got time to put together one of our favorite spooky costumes: the witch. Anything from a cartoon take to a trendy rendition is more than possible within minutes, but once you've got the outfit down, what about makeup? Worry not, little witches — keep on scrolling for all the product inspo you need. The best part? These vampy black lipsticks and smokey eye shadows, dramatic black liners and falsies are all products you can use in and out of costume.
Black Lipstick

Sephora Collection
Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
$15.00
Sephora
Gucci
Rouge À Lèvres Satin Lipstick
$42.00
Sephora
ColourPop
Hello Boys Lip Crème
$9.00
ColourPop
What is the single beauty product that pulls a witch costume together? Black lipstick, of course. While the color can scare most people away from everyday wear, there's no better excuse than Halloween to try out the color if you've ever felt curious about rocking it. From the Hocus Pocus/ColourPop collab to a luxurious Gucci bullet, there's a black lipstick for you no matter the budget.
Smokey Eyeshadow Palette

Charlotte Tilbury
Smokey Eyes Are Forever Instant Eye Palette
$75.00
Sephora
HIPDOT
Spell & Hexes Pigment Palette
$24.00
Ulta Beauty
NYX
Swear By It Eyeshadow Palette
$35.00
Ulta Beauty
While a witchy look isn't constrained to a specific color palette, nothing beats a dark, sultry smoky eye. With palettes that are colorful and bright or warm and neutral, you have plenty of aesthetics to choose from. Just don't forget to smudge out to look particularly spooky.

Black Eyeliner

ColourPop
Bff Liquid Liner
$8.00
Ulta Beauty
Stila
Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
$22.00
Stila Cosmetics
Lancôme
Drama Liqui-pencil™ Longwear Eyeliner
$22.00
Sephora
Who doesn't love a solid, iconic black liner, no matter the time of year? From a liquid cat wing to a rock-star smudge, black liners are versatile and can be made uniquely your own with any swing.

Purple Blush

Fenty Beauty
Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush
$20.00
Fenty Beauty
Glossier
Cloud Paint
$18.00
Glossier
Flower Beauty
Miracle Matte Liquid Lip Color
$10.49
Ulta Beauty
Whether you're more into a bright purple or a dark plum, Halloween is THE time to try out bold blushes. While you can achieve a very witchy look with any color of blush, purple just adds its own flair, right? We definitely think so!

False Lashes

Huda Beauty
Classic False Lashes
$20.00
Sephora
House of Lashes
Iconic False Lashes
$12.00
Ulta Beauty
Eylure
Wild & Wispy False Lashes, Savage
$5.99
Ulta Beauty
As with black liner, the falsies are fun year 'round, but the bolder, the better come October, in our most humble opinion. From high-end to drugstore, these lashes are the cherry on top to any witchy makeup.
