9 Halloween Makeup Kits To Amp Up Your Costume

No matter what stage of Halloween planning you're in — whether you've had a game plan since August or you're still Googling ideas — there's a 95% chance you'll need some form of makeup to complete your costume. After all, what's Elphaba without her signature green pallor, or Pennywise without his creepy red eyeliner?
While you can readily assemble everything you need at the local drugstore, consider grabbing a pre-made kit instead to save time and money. Ahead, we're sharing the palettes and paints we're using to achieve some of this year's most popular costumes, from Euphoria characters to Harley Quinn. The finished result will look great IRL and on the 'gram.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.