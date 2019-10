These Are The Most Popular Halloween Costumes On Amazon

If you need a good jumping-off point, the online marketplace’s treasure trove of product reviews can lead the way. So, for this special, spooky edition of Hype Machine , we hit Amazon’s Halloween section to find the highest-rated women’s costumes that the site had on offer. (We threw in a handful of our ridiculous favorites, too.) Disguises for men, women, and children alike abound on the ’zon; each product in our slideshow is accompanied by strong opinions and customer photos. Click through to see the most popular getups on the site — your 2019 look might be among the top picks.