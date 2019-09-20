Make Halloween A Family Affair With One Of These Themed Costumes

Whether you’re still dressing up with parents and siblings, or you’re spearheading a family of your own and have an opportunity to indoctrinate a new generation with whatever spooky traditions your parents instilled in you, we’re here to help. We rounded up some costumes that are all-ages friendly, with roles and iterations for everyone from adult to baby. So whether you’re creating a family of succulents for the night of mischief or channeling an iconic ’80s arcade game, there’s an alter ego here for your whole clan. Click through to see the best looks for you and the folks who share your DNA.