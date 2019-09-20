Make Halloween A Family Affair With One Of These Themed Costumes

Every family does Halloween in its own way. Maybe yours was the DIY-costumes family that spent hours sewing up purple felt for your Little Mermaid look, or the ones that held a a costumes-mandatory rager that went late into the night, or the clan that would give out full-size candy bars to the lucky trick-or-treaters that came knocking. No matter your style on All Hallow’s Eve, it was always a family affair, and even though you’ve outgrown your Disney costume (or maybe you haven’t, which is fine), you intend to keep it that way.
Whether you’re still dressing up with parents and siblings, or you’re spearheading a family of your own and have an opportunity to indoctrinate a new generation with whatever spooky traditions your parents instilled in you, we’re here to help. We rounded up some costumes that are all-ages friendly, with roles and iterations for everyone from adult to baby. So whether you’re creating a family of succulents for the night of mischief or channeling an iconic ’80s arcade game, there’s an alter ego here for your whole clan. Click through to see the best looks for you and the folks who share your DNA.
