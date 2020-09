These 16 Costumes Are Going To Be Everywhere This Halloween

Despite 2020 putting a halt on many things, there have still been plenty of moments — from TV shows and movies to memes — that are now just waiting to be turned into Halloween costume gold. We know, we know, Halloween is scary this year — and not because of things that go “boo!” in the dark. Costume parties full of masked (and not the protective kind) strangers and kids going door-to-door to collect candy out of a community bucket are (understandably) less appealing this year. But just because you might be skipping out on the usual Halloween festivities this season , doesn’t mean you can’t still win Best Costume from the comfort of your home. (We’re living in the Zoom age, after all.)