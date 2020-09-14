These 16 Costumes Are Going To Be Everywhere This Halloween

Despite 2020 putting a halt on many things, there have still been plenty of moments — from TV shows and movies to memes — that are now just waiting to be turned into Halloween costume gold. We know, we know, Halloween is scary this year — and not because of things that go “boo!” in the dark. Costume parties full of masked (and not the protective kind) strangers and kids going door-to-door to collect candy out of a community bucket are (understandably) less appealing this year. But just because you might be skipping out on the usual Halloween festivities this season, doesn’t mean you can’t still win Best Costume from the comfort of your home. (We’re living in the Zoom age, after all.)
And we have the costume ideas to get you there. For a newsworthy look, turn yourself into Twitter's “Boyfriend Cliff.” On the TV and music front, 2020 has also provided us with plenty of fodder for costume making, from Netflix’s hit shows Tiger King and Cheer to this year’s top music videos, including “WAP,” “Watermelon Sugar,” and “Cardigan.” And, of course, there are plenty of Black Is King outfits to reference on All Hallow’s Eve. Kudos if you can hit them all.
Ahead, click through for 16 ideas you need to win that Best Costume award. Be sure to call dibs: Given how much time we spent tweeting and talking about these moments in 2020, you can bet they'll be everywhere.
