Here’s A Sneak Peek Of Lizzo, Willow Smith, & More At Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

In September, following the success of her first Savage x Fenty show on Amazon Prime Video last year, Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty announced that she’d once again be gathering fashion and music’s finest in one place to celebrate the launch of the brand’s fall lingerie collection. The Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show , which was also directed and produced by Rihanna, will air on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries on Friday, October 2, and feature pieces from the brand’s fall ‘20 offering. A list of participants — which included Rosalía, Roddy Ricch, Miguel, Ella Mai, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton, Normani, and more — was revealed in the press release, but the show details were otherwise hazy. ( Last year’s show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn saw attendees giving up their phones prior to entering for privacy reasons, so we weren’t exactly surprised with the lack of details; Rihanna, after all, loves to surprise her fans.) We did get our hands on some photos prior to the big release.