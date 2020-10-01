Here’s A Sneak Peek Of Lizzo, Willow Smith, & More At Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

In September, following the success of her first Savage x Fenty show on Amazon Prime Video last year, Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty announced that she’d once again be gathering fashion and music’s finest in one place to celebrate the launch of the brand’s next lingerie collection. The Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show, which was also directed and produced by Rihanna, will air on the streaming platform in more than 240 countries on Friday, 2nd October, and feature pieces from the brand’s AW20 offering. A list of participants — which included Rosalía, Roddy Ricch, Miguel, Ella Mai, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton, Normani, and more — was revealed in the press release, but the show details were otherwise hazy. (Last year’s show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn saw attendees giving up their phones prior to entering for privacy reasons, so we weren’t exactly surprised with the lack of details; Rihanna, after all, loves to surprise her fans.) We did get our hands on some photos prior to the big release.
In anticipation of Friday’s air date, the brand shared with Refinery29 a sneak peek at the makings of the event, which the singer-turned-fashion-designer told Vogue were unusual. “We’re in wild, uncharted times right now,” she said. “And we’re all just trying to figure it out [because] everything has been flipped on its head.” From the looks of it, though, Rihanna pulled it off once again.
In order to ensure the safety of everyone involved, Rihanna had multiple sets designed, with names like Garden of Eden and Dear Diary, where performers and models alike showed off their Savage x Fenty garms. On one set, musician Willow Smith, a newcomer to the Savage x Fenty family, can be seen surrounded by dancers (all of which are six feet away, of course), sporting a grunge-inspired look illuminated by neon green spotlights. The Gen Z icon has on a black, lace bra, which is popping out from underneath a tied-up satin shirt. Fishnet tights, thigh-high socks, and platform combat boots round out the all-black ensemble. Indya Moore, who plays Angel Evangelista on FX’s hit show Pose, was styled in the same colour scheme, however, their Savage x Fenty look was of a sexier variety. In the Black Widow room, Moore wears a lace teddy with a cutout in the front, elbow-length leather gloves, and fishnet tights.
In the Garden of Eden, Hollywood actress Laura Harrier and supermodel Irina Shayk are lounging effortlessly in electric purple and hot pink ensembles, respectively. Harrier’s bra-and-underwear set is detailed with iridescent orchid petals, matching her elbow-length latex gloves and thigh-high latex socks. (Her lace-up white sandals could be the product of designer Amina Muaddi, who heads up the shoe department at Rihanna’s LVMH-backed luxury label Fenty.) Shayk’s hair is worn in a Lara Croft-esque braid, and her makeup is Euphoria-inspired. She is wearing a hot pink, lace corset clipped to matching latex thigh-highs. New Zealand-based choreographer Parris Goebel can be found in the Dear Diary room, her face painted with thin, artful lines, which featured messages written on the walls in glow-in-the-dark-paint. Underneath a chain fishnet top, Goebel has on a black bayonet bra and string bikini-style bottoms. Meanwhile, on yet another stage, “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo shows everyone up by covering herself in diamonds. Her lingerie look? An electric blue lace bra, paired with coordinating fingerless gloves and a fishnet bodysuit. Her nails, of course, a perfect match.
Of the casting, Rihanna told Vogue that her intentions have always been about being inclusive first and foremost. “It is about who gives me what I want to feel,” she said. “I don’t care about size, shape, or colour; I embrace all types of women.” The same goes for the brand’s lingerie offerings. The AW20 collection, which the release said is “packed with unexpected pairings and surprising new styles that push the boundaries of individuality,” will be available in sizes ranging from 30A to 42H and 46DDD, as well as XS to 3X, at Amazon.com/savagexfenty and Savagex.com starting Friday.
Finally, after spending the last year hoping and praying for another Rihanna production to lift us out of the hole that is 2020, the wait is nearly over. In 24 hours, viewers across the globe will witness performances from Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, Mustard, and more, from the comfort of their homes. They’ll also get to see Fenty first-timers like Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, and Gigi Goode take the stage in head-to-toe Savage, as well as vets like Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, and Paloma Elsesser. But 24 hours can feel like a long time to wait when you’re waiting on Rihanna. Let this glimpse into the making of Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 get you through until the main event.