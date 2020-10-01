Here’s A Sneak Peek Of Lizzo, Willow Smith, & More At Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

In order to ensure the safety of everyone involved, Rihanna had multiple sets designed, with names like Garden of Eden and Dear Diary, where performers and models alike showed off their Savage x Fenty garms. On one set, musician Willow Smith, a newcomer to the Savage x Fenty family, can be seen surrounded by dancers (all of which are six feet away, of course), sporting a grunge-inspired look illuminated by neon green spotlights. The Gen Z icon has on a black, lace bra, which is popping out from underneath a tied-up satin shirt. Fishnet tights, thigh-high socks, and platform combat boots round out the all-black ensemble. Indya Moore, who plays Angel Evangelista on FX’s hit show Pose, was styled in the same colour scheme, however, their Savage x Fenty look was of a sexier variety. In the Black Widow room, Moore wears a lace teddy with a cutout in the front, elbow-length leather gloves, and fishnet tights.