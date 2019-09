Victoria’s Secret Is Dead — & Savage x Fenty Killed It

Rapper Chika who famously stripped down to her skivvies for a Calvin Klein campaign said that simply existing in her body makes her feel sexy and so does thinking about her accomplishments. "All together, I'm the total package. Not to toot my own horn but just existing as me and being confident in that is the sexiest quality one can have," she said. Legendary stylist Misa Hylton feels sexy all the time. "I'm really tapped into who I am," she shared. "Every single day you should look in the mirror and say, I love you, yes I do." Hylton walked the carpet with rap artist Rhapsody, who says she feels sexiest when she "wakes up and puts on something fly." But, she clarifies, "anytime you're being yourself, that's where confidence comes from."