Migos’ “Walk It Talk It” Video Is An Ode To Decadent ‘70s Style

On Sunday, Migos — the Atlanta-based rapper group made up of Takeoff, Quavo , and Offset — premiered the video for their single “Walk It Talk It,” from their album Culture II. While it isn’t unusual for the group to lean all the way into a theme for the sake of a strong visuals (see: “Motorsport” and “T-Shirt" as proof), there was something special about how the trio was able to do it for the culture, paying homage to Soul Train , the music-dance TV show on the air for 35 years, with its own Culture Train and ‘70s-style fashion.