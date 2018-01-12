5 Rappers Who Have Better Beauty Routines Than You

Hip-hop music has been the pulse point of culture since its 1973 inception. Since then, the genre's influence has carried over from the Bronx playgrounds to Fashion Week runways, big and small screens, and basically everywhere else you can think of... including our vanities.
Of course, rappers like Lil' Kim, Eve, and Nicki Minaj are huge sources of beauty inspiration — the hairstyles and makeup looks that they rock, even in the most casual ways, often end up sticking around forever. But we could also learn a thing or two from musicians like Drake and Future, who are always groomed to perfection from head to toe. We're talking face masks and whitening toothpastes, people.
While it's refreshing to see how our faves take care of themselves (because you cannot unsee Quavo in a mud mask), we also love that a world once dominated by displays of hyper-masculinity is opening up with freedom of expression that goes beyond their songwriting. That's music to our ears.