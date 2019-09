Conversations like the one Amara and Young Hollywood had need to happen, so we can continue to debunk the bullshit... and hopefully, Amara will continue to use her new platform to do so. "They never consider that a woman like myself can represent Latinas. They are always looking for women like Shakira, Sofia Vergara or Jennifer Lopez," Amara said in an August 2017 Instagram post . "It truly is frustrating. I am fighting to break this stereotype because I am proud of who I am, of my roots, of my so called 'bad hair' and I know that many Latinas identify with me." In other words: You have no choice but to get a dose of her Black girl magic on the small screen... and I, for one, will be watching every week.