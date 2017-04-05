"Over the weekend an image and caption was posted to the NIVEA Middle East Facebook page meant to promote "Invisible for Black & White,” a stain-free antiperspirant for use with black and/or white clothing," it reads. "That image was inappropriate and not reflective of our values as a company. We deeply apologize for that and have removed the post. Diversity and inclusivity are crucial values of NIVEA. We take pride in creating products that promote beauty in all forms. Discrimination of any kind is simply not acceptable to us as a company, as employees, or as individuals."